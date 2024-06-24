Assam: Residents Demand Appropriate Action to Prevent Soil Erosion

Hatsingimari: Citizens of South Salmara-Mankachar have demanded proper action be taken by the authorities to prevent incidents of soil erosion in the district. They have also alleged corruption in terms distribution of compensation among those affected by the problem.

Residents in Berabhanga Village of the 1st block of South Salmara Mankachar distinct of Assam staged a protest regarding erosion-related issues in their village. They claimed that there had been multiple discrepancies in compensating those impacted by erosion. A large number of villagers from Berabhanga Village 1st Block in South Salmara Mancachar district held a protest. They mentioned that they were unfairly left out of compensation despite being affected by erosion.

It is said that out of 400 families hit by erosion in 2019-20, only 80 were listed for compensation, leaving the rest without any aid. It is alleged that a Mandal named Shamshuddin might have been involved in unfair practices regarding compensation for erosion victims. The villagers are asking for an investigation into the compensation list and fair compensation for all those affected by erosion.

Meanwhile, water resources minister Pijush Hazarika visited erosion-affected areas of Lakhimpur in order to take stock of the situation. He visited the Bodhakora area of the district which has been critically affected by the devastating erosion of River Subansiri, the largest tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. The minister said that the NHPC Limited would implement some erosion-preventing measures in the area very soon while the Water Resources Department had already implemented some schemes in the same area to prevent erosion. He added that the department would undertake permanent erosion control measures in a 1,200-metre-long erosion-affected area this year. The minister directed the departmental engineers to select vulnerable areas during the rainy season and undertake urgent work as required.