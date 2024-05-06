Assam: Sangbad Surya Award to prominent journalist Rohini Medhi posthumously

A Correspondent

Nalbari: The 2024 Sangbad Surya Award will be awarded posthumously to Rohini Medhi, a prominent journalist, writer, teacher, and social activist of Nalbari, by the All Nalbari District Journalists’ Association. Association president Brajen Talukdar, executive president M Mahibar Rahman, and general secretary Chandan Sarma declared it in a press release on Sunday.

The late Rohini Medhi was born in Sialmari, a remote area of the district, and served as a journalist from Nalbari headquarters. He worked for The Sentinel, Eastern Prahari, Dainik Agradoot, Ajir Asom, Amar Asom, etc. He was a former president of the Nalbari District Journalists’ Association and led various social programmes in the district. He will be presented with the “Sangbad Surya” award on his death anniversary on June 6 at a solemn function.

