Assam: Sanskrit Janapada Sammelan organized in Tinsukia district

Tinsukia: The Tinsukia Nagar Samiti of Sanskrit Bharati under the hospitality of Sri Sri Adarsh Satra, Tinsukia organized the Sanskrit Janapada Sammelan of Tinsukia district at the premises of DD Lohia Vidyalaya Sripuria on Sunday. The conference was inaugurated by the Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Adarsh Xatra Munmun Deb Goswami by lighting the lamp and offering his blessings. This was followed by release of souvenir ‘Shatadalam’ in which Sanskrit Bharati, Tinsukia District Committee president Sarada Kanta Roy, secretary Deepa Singh, Dibrugarh Division Convener Ananta Chetia, Division Chief Durga Upadhyay were present among other dignitaries. The programme also witnessed a Sanskrit exhibition which was opened by Praveen Dutta, a prominent social worker. After the delegates’ meeting, the open meeting was chaired by of prominent translation litterateur Atul Chandra Sarma and was formally inaugurated by Dharmendra Upadhyay, Literary Head of Assam Pradesh Sanskrit Bharati. Pulin Payun recited the Sankalpa Mantra while the secretary of Tinsukia Nagar Samati Dulal Mahanta laid the objective and welcomed the dignitaries. The 9th book of Atul Chandra Sarma-‘Bhartrihari Nitishatakam-an Assamese translated version’ was released by noted litterateur Dr Junu Mahanta.

