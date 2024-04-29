Assam: Shikhadri Mahanta achieves Dr. Brock Faulkner 04 fellowship

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Shikhadri Mahanta, a student of the University of Texas and the daughter of Jagannath Mahanta and Dipali Mahanta of Nagaon Fouzdaripatty, has achieved Dr. Brock Faulkner’s 2004 fellowship for ‘Biological and Agricultural Engineering Spring 2024’ for her accomplishments in research and other achievements. Mahanta was a student in the Department of Biology and Agricultural Engineering and was being pursued in sustainable agriculture, post harvest losses, cotton processing, and air quality. Besides, she also participated in the 68th annual COALS convocation organised by the Agricultural and Natural Resources Internship Programme (ANRP) and was awarded a CIRTL Practitioner Certificate (2023) as well as a Scholar Certificate (2024).

It’s reported that ANRP was established in 1990 and has provided students in the college of agriculture and life sciences with opportunities in private policy development at the state, national, and international levels. She was able to experience agricultural policy on an international scale and also got the opportunity to be a part of an internship at the Committee of World Food Security at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations during the summer of 2023. Similarly, she was selected for awards like the CIRTL Practitioner Certificate (2023) and the CIRTL Scholar Certificate (2024) for conducting classroom activities and developing new teaching methodologies in collaboration with a faculty member. She has conducted her research on undergraduate engineering education, as she said in a press note here.

Also Read: Award presentation function of Aaelita Art and Craft School held in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)