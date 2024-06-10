Assam: Stolen jewellery, cash recovered by police in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A team of Mangaldai Police led by officer-in-charge Inspector Mukut Kakati on Sunday recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery and Rs 40,000 in cash, and arrested a thief and a jewelry shop owner. The arrested persons have been identified as Tankeswar Nath (48) of Jyoti Nagar Ward No.6 and Bikash Deka alias Kolu Das of Ward No. 7 Telipara, both under Mangaldai police station.

A few days back, Asiron Begum, wife of one Akkas Ali of Jyoti Nagar Ward No. 6, lodged an FIR at Mangaldai PS, reporting the looting of her gold and silver jewellery and an amount in cash. Mangaldai Police registered a case vide no. 161/24 under Sections 457/380 of IPC and during the course of investigation, recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from the possession of jewelry shop owner Tankeswar Nath.

Also read: Stolen brass utensils recovered in Biswanath district (sentinelassam.com)