Assam: Three drug peddlers held, heroin recovered in Jagun

A CORRESPONDENT

JAGUN: Based on specific input regarding supply of regular drugs in Jagun area under Margherita Sub-division, All Assam Gorkha Student Union AAGSU Tirap Jagun regional commitee along with Lekhapani police personnel succesfully apprehended 3 drugs peddlers from Phaneng Kenya bridge on Sunday late night.

During the operation, more then 10 packets of suspected heroin weighing 112 gms, concealed in soap boxes were recovered from their possession. Three peddlers were identified as Bimal Chetry, Gaurav Chetry and Dipok Chetry from Jagun.

