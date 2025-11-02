Assam: Training session on crop cutting experiment held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A crucial training session on the Crop Cutting Experiment (CCE) technique was held on Saturday at the District Agriculture Office, Biswanath for the primary workers and supervisors under PMFBY- Kharif, 2025 (winter paddy and black gram) with District Agricultural Officer, Baneswar Bey in the chair. He said that the objective of the training was to equip field functionaries with the necessary knowledge and standardised methodology for conducting through the CCE apps. The CCE is a vital statistical method used to accurately estimate crop yield, which is essential for agricultural planning, insurance schemes, and policy formulation within the district, he added.

The session was conducted in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, Biswanath Pradip Talukdar, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Sonmoni Saikia, ADO Rituraj Deb, Programme Officer Divyashree Saikia, all AEA, ATMs and BTMs (ATMA) functionaries.

A specialized team including Rajib Hazarika, Sub Divisional Statistical officer, Biswanath, Abinash Bharadwaj, Inspector of Statistics, Sagar Moni Gogoi, Sub Inspector of Statistics, Uma Sigtal, Sub Inspector of Statistics, Krishna Mazumder, Primary Investigator, Noor Islam, SALASAR District Coordinator etc were present to provide expert guidance and also to ensure the correct protocol for data collection was communicated.

