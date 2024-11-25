Assam: Ujoni Axom Muslim Body Holds General Meeting in Dibrugarh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Central General Meeting of the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad (UAMKP) was held at the Eidgah Maidan in Graham Bazaar, Dibrugarh on Sunday. Presided over by the Parishad’s Central Committee President, Saukat Latif, the meeting saw the release of the organization’s official journal, Xatta. The publication, edited by renowned author Abdul Khaleque, was unveiled by distinguished writer Dr Intiqabur Rahman.

In the meeting, senior advocate Harunal Rashid inaugurated the session, while the Central General Secretary of UAMKP, Ahidur Zaman Choudhury, outlined the objectives of the gathering. Delivering the keynote address, UAMKP Central Committee Executive President, Monirul Islam Bora, highlighted the ongoing efforts of the organization since 1994 to ensure the socio-economic development and upliftment of Muslims residing in Upper Assam.

Monirul Islam Bora advocated for the establishment of a Satellite Model Economic Autonomous Council dedicated to the welfare of Upper Assam’s Muslim community. He also demanded a Rs1,000-crore economic package from the central government to operationalize the council. Additionally, he called for the creation of a high-level body in the Assam Legislative Assembly for indigenous Muslims, a separate administrative office, and socio-economic surveys for indigenous Muslim sub-groups such as Garia, Maria, Deshi Syed and Jalaha, starting with Charaideo district. In the meeting, the existing Central Committee resigned, and a new committee was unanimously formed, appointing social activist Monirul Islam Bora from Sivasagar as President and Samsul Hussain as General Secretary. Advocate Shagir Imdad Yasin participated in the process as an observer.

On the other hand, the decision not to re-elect Saukat Latif as President, after his 12-year tenure, sparked protests from the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district branches of UAMKP. These branches announced their resignations, which led to the dissolution of the district committees. The newly elected Central Executive Committee decided to reconstitute the dissolved district committees promptly.

The representative meeting also condemned the actions of some members from the resigning district committees, who allegedly insulted over 100 representatives from six other districts publicly. Furthermore, the meeting unanimously decided to retain prominent advocates Nekibur Zaman, Mehedi Alam Bora, Taufique Rahman and Harunal Rashid as Central Advisors to the organization.

