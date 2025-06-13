Assam: Unidentified Youth Found Severed on Railway Tracks in Hijugudi, Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In a tragic incident, a young man's body was found severed in two on the railway tracks in the Hijugudi area of Kaptanchuk, Tinsukia district, Assam, late on Wednesday night, June 11. The local community is in shock and mourning due to the shocking incident.
Locals suspect that the young man may have been struck by the Rajdhani Express while attempting to cross the railway line, according to initial reports. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact circumstances leading to the fatal incident.
The deceased, believed to be around 25 years old, was found wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants. His identity remains unknown at the time of reporting. Personnel from both the local police and the railway police arrived at the scene following the discovery.
To determine the precise cause of death, the body was recovered and sent to Tinsukia Medical College for a post-mortem examination. The incident has sparked a wave of concern among residents, many of whom are urging authorities to improve safety measures around the railway tracks in the area.
Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the deceased and ascertain whether foul play was involved or if it was a tragic accident.