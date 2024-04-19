Assam: Voting Delayed in Mariani Due to EVM Malfunctions

ASSAM: Mariani which is known to be a key constituency in Jorhat district, has witnessed major delays today due to the malfunction of several electronic voting machines (EVMs) at various polling stations.



The trouble started at Mariani Nagar Railway LP 185 and Mariani High School 178 polling stations, affecting the ongoing elections. They acted quickly after rushing out of the Tittaborn County Elections Office to take care of technical issues and ensure the smooth running of the voting process.



Another EVM malfunction was reported at the polling booth of Tengbari Primary School 106 in Mariani, where voters were delayed for an hour to cast their ballot papers



Under the 14th Lok Sabha constituency, Mariani has 195 polling booths, with a maximum of 162,542 voters, according to the latest electoral data, including 80,129 male and 82,413 female voters.



In the primary elections, Tapan Kumar Gogoi won from Mariani with 47,691 votes, 13,087 votes ahead of Sushant Borgohain who got 34,604 votes



EVM malfunctions have caused concern among voters and officials, especially as the Lok Sabha elections are in full swing. Election officials are working diligently to prevent technical errors and ensure that every voter has the opportunity to exercise his or her democratic rights without further interruption.



Since elections are an important part of the democratic process, attention is paid to speedy resolution of these issues to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the electoral process.