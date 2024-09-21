Assam: Women’s Organisation Demands Punishment of Murderers

Diphu: In protest against the gruesome murder of a woman in Lumding Road, Diphu on Wednesday evening by unknown miscreants, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong – a leading Karbi women organisation in Karbi Anglong has organised a candlelight vigil by lighting candles to remember the victim and to express grief with the family members.

In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old woman was found brutally murdered on Diphu - Lumding Road, approximately 4 kilometres from the Diphu town, when the victim was returning home from a jhum cultivation site on Wednesday evening. The victim, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was discovered with her hands tied, clothes torn, and evidence of severe physical assault as per the information by the family members.

Participating in the programme, the KNCA general secretary, Kajek Tokbipi said it is a very unfortunate incident, where a woman is being murdered. The KNCA condemned in the strongest terms for the shameless act, whoever did it. In recent days there have been several cases of alleged raped and murder, which clearly indicate that there is so much security for women. Women are becoming scared to go freely as their lives are not secured, Tokbipi said. Tokbipi also said the KNCA condemned the inaction by the law and order authority for taking so much time in napping the culprits.

The KNCA urged the law and order authority to take prompt action in arresting the culprits to award stringent punishment against them and also appealed to the concerned authority for safeguard of women's security, she said.

Earlier in the day the KNCA submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi in taking quick action in arresting the culprits. A copy of the memorandum was also handed to the SP of Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kr. Saikia for the immediate arrest of the persons involved and for the safety of women.