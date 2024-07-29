Assam: Workshop on Bhupendra, Bishnu Rava Sangeet concludes at Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: A 10-day summer workshop on the Bhupendra sangeet and the Bishnu Rava sangeet, initiated by Sonaiparia Kala-Krishti Bikash Kendra, Gerua, commenced on July 18, 2024, and concluded on July 27 evening at Gerua, which was organized by the Director of Cultural Affairs’, Assam, supported by Jagiroad Culture Centre.

The all-Assam competition for the Bhupendra sangeet and the Bishnu Rava sangeet was held among 75 aspirants in the workshop. Earlier, the summer workshop was formally inaugurated by senior reporter Nayan Goswami. The All Assam competition was held in two categories, ‘A’ and ‘B’, for 120 selected songs of both music legends, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Kalaguru Bishnu Rava, which were judged by noted musicians Surya Goswami, Tanseng Timung, teacher of Jagiroad Sur Deul Sangeet Vidyalaya, and the principal of Morigaon Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Prasanna Kr. Medhi. In the workshop, noted musician Surya Goswami recalled his twenty-year experiences spent with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika during musical events in the country, which mesmerised everyone in the workshop.

A meeting was held in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the workshop, which was presided over by president, Sonaiparia Kala-Krishti Bikash Kendra, Gerua, Gyan Muhan Deka, and DCO Morigaon Angshuman Dutta, who attended as the chief guest in the programme. The meeting was conducted by working president Pankaj Goswami, VP Rameshwar Deka, secretary Debajit Deka, Ritamoni Goswami, Chandan Saikia, Chandan Bordoloi, Keswab Bora, Dibjyoti Bora, Utpal Konwar, Dip Bordoloi, Binud Bora, Utpal Deka, Prasadha Goswami, Chandan Saikia, Nitu Bora, and Raju Bordoloi.

