Assam: World Blood Donor Day Commemorated to Encourage Blood Donors

Guwahati: World Blood Donor Day is a United Nations event celebrated under the aegis of the World Health Organisation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took part in a blood donation event to raise awareness.

World Blood Donor Day is an attempt to encourage healthy men and women across the world to donate blood and ensure the well-being of others. The event was first celebrated in the year 2004, 20 years back from today. Numerous blood donation camps and awareness campaigns are taken up across hospitals, educational institutions and other organizations to commemorate the event. Social organisations have also taken an active part in spreading awareness regarding the need for blood donation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took part in a blood donation camp and donated his blood today. Sharing an image of him donating blood, the social media handle of the Chief Minister said, “donating blood is one of the most noble deeds which a person can do. It saves lives and is the only hope for thousands of people who are dependent on good samaritans to live. On #WorldBloodDonorDay, I urge everyone to donate blood and spread the joy of life,”

In the city of Guwahati too, multiple blood donation camps were undertaken as a part of World Blood Donors Day. 100s of citizens took their turns to donate blood at these blood donation camps with the aim of helping out fellow human beings.

Previously, Udayak Project of Border Roads Organization located at Doomdooma Town organized a blood donation camp on Tuesday on the occasion of its 34th Raising Day and World Blood Donor Day. The camp was inaugurated by Chief Engineer of Udayak Project, Rajiv Sharma. A total of 8 teams participated in the camp represented by Headquarters Udayak Project, National Technical Research Organization, Aeronautical Research Centre, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 1 Vikas and 48 Border Roads Task Force and 752 Border Roads Task Force under Udayak Project.