Award presentation function of Aaelita Art and Craft School held in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The results of the annual examination as well as the awards distribution ceremony of Aaelita Art and Craft School were held at the office of Chachal Shatadal Branch Xahitya Xabha, Guwahati, today. The programme was inaugurated by Yogacharya Shubhashish Kar by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

During the award-cum-certificates presentation function, a series of dances and songs were performed by the children. Bhupendra Sangeet was performed by prominent artiste Sadananda Barman. Dr. Kamal Chowdhury, Science Guru, USTM; Rajiv Das, Principal, Anupurbik Art and Craft Institute, journalist Keshav Barua; and Avani Sharma, Principal, Nandi Mikir Primary School, participated in the event and spoke on the occasion.

Hitesh Sharma, president, Prakritipremi Manch, Ganesh Chetri, Shatadru Chowdhury, senior scribe Santosh Das, Dibyajyoti Das, national youth awardee, Dr. Budhin Saikia Secretary, Chachal Senior Citizens Association, Siktadev Kar, yoga therapist, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Satya Prakash Pegu, retired joint commissioner, District Industry and Commerce, Government of Assam, yoga teacher Manjit Das, Bhupen Das, Parth Pratim Gautam from Prakritipremi Manch, and others attended the event and distributed the awards among the winners.

It’s pertinent to mention that prizes as well as certificates were presented only to the first, second, and third-place winners of each category of the school. Special prizes were also presented to the students who attended 100 percent of the school’s classrooms.

Also Read: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) observed ‘Nijor Din’ on first day of Assamese New Year (sentinelassam.com)