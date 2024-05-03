Barpeta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Abul Kalam Azad, AITC’s Contender

Educational Qualifications of Abul Kalam Azad: He completed his H.S.L.C (10th Pass) from G.O.C. Janata High School, under SEBA, in the year 1993.

Criminal Cases of Abul Kalam Azad: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.

Assets of Abul Kalam Azad:

Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Abul Kalam Azad has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 80,42,258.98/-

Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Abul Kalam Azad has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 25,70,000.

Azad has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 7,94,950.