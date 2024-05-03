Barpeta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Abul Kalam Azad, AITC’s Contender
Candidate Portfolio of Abul Kalam Azad:
A resident of Barpeta’s Porabharal, Abul Kalam Azad, aged 59, is the son of Late Haji Hussain Ali.
He is a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), contesting for the Barpeta Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Azad had previously served as a Member of Assam Legislative Assembly.
Political Career of Abul Kalam Azad:
Abul Kalam Azad had been actively involved in the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and had played a crucial role in the party’s activities in Assam. Additionally, he had successfully represented the Bhabanipur constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly, winning elections in both 2011 and 2016.
Educational Qualifications of Abul Kalam Azad: He completed his H.S.L.C (10th Pass) from G.O.C. Janata High School, under SEBA, in the year 1993.
Criminal Cases of Abul Kalam Azad: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Abul Kalam Azad:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Abul Kalam Azad has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 80,42,258.98/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Abul Kalam Azad has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 25,70,000.
Azad has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 7,94,950.
