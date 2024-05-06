BJP-led alliance is unstoppable: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

TIHU: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, has been extensively campaigning across Assam in support of the BJP-led NDA candidates for the last two months, receiving immense love and blessings from all corners. While campaigning at Tihu for the NDA candidate from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Phani Bhushan Chaudhrary and senior BJP leader Sonowal highlighted the transformative impact of Modi’s Good Government on Assam, elevating development in the region to unprecedented heights. Sonowal’s reputation for honesty, dedication, efficiency, and selflessness adds dynamism to the BJP’s campaign in Assam. Recently, amidst fervent enthusiasm from the public, the Sonowal Press Release for Immediate Publication attended the final meeting of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Assam at Kaithalkusi to seek support for the NDA candidate for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. Sonowal expressed confidence that the people are prepared to resoundingly bless PM Narendra Modi by securing a significant victory for the BJP, thus propelling the development renaissance forward. Sonowal emphasised that the BJP alliance in Assam remains unstoppable, fueled by the overwhelming response and support of the populace.

Speaking at the penultimate rally before the Third Phase of elections in the country, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With the unwavering support from the people, our dynamic leader Narendra Modi ji is poised to assume office as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term with a massive and historic mandate. The wave of development initiated nationwide over the past decade under his resolute leadership was unimaginable a decade ago. This journey towards a developed India, exemplified by 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' signifies a new, robust, prosperous, and healthy India. Under the dynamic stewardship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the entire nation, including the North East, has become a focal point for comprehensive development. Already ranked as the fifth-largest economy globally, India is rapidly progressing towards securing a position among the top three economies by 2030. Modi has surmounted numerous challenges, paving the way for development, transparency in governance, and empowerment at all levels of society. Over the past decade, the Modi government has redefined India's development landscape with initiatives like the PM Awas Yojana, PM Kisan, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill India, Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan, and more. These efforts have ushered in a new era of transformation, cementing the unwavering trust and confidence of the people in the Modi administration." Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "PM Narendra Modi ji's commitment to the development of Northeast and Assam has been stupendous, one that has made a huge impact on the role the region plays in the national development narrative. The Modi government has tirelessly worked towards establishing lasting peace and development in Assam and the entire North-East. Modi, who instilled courage, morale, and confidence that ushered development for Assam and the North-East, is set to return for his third term as Prime Minister with a massive mandate. Under Modi's inspiring leadership, the allocation of funds for development initiatives in the North-East has exceeded Rs 5 lakh crore. Since 2014, Modi has provided unparalleled examples of leadership and vision, reviving the pride of Assam and the entire North-East. The BJP-led NDA alliance is unstoppable, with unwavering support from the people of Assam. Modi's visionary leadership has led to the establishment of robust medical infrastructure, AIIMS and medical colleges, health and wellness centres, and the setting up of various national institutions in Assam. With major infrastructure projects in the region, transportation within the region as well as its movement with the rest of the world have undergone a significant transformation. The people of the North-East have experienced unprecedented development and an improved quality of life under Modi's leadership. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, I, along with everyone, am committed to working unitedly to secure our goal to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047." Concluding his remark on the popular response for the BJP-led NDA in these elections, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "In the past two months, the overwhelming support, cooperation, and encouragement from the people of entire Assam towards the BJP alliance have deeply touched me. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the great support, recognition, and acknowledgment by the people, as well as for the hard work, dedicated service, and organisational strengthening by the party workers. With peace, prosperity, harmony, and inclusive development as our unwavering goals, I urge the people to cast their votes for the NDA candidates on May 7, for our collective well-being as well as securing the future of our country as we aim to sustain our journey towards self-reliance and Viksit Bharat. "The BJP-led NDA Alliance gained support across Hills and Valleys as people voted for Narendra Modi Ji as India's Prime Minister."

