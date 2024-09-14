Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 14th September, 2024 - Check Winners List, Ticket Number

About Bodoland Territorial Lottery Game

Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam, Northeast India. It is made up of four districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here we publish the Bodoland Lottery Results every day, the Assam State Lottery is called Bodoland Lottery.

Some of the draw names are- Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu & Swarnalaxmi.

Bodoland Lottery Result Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where I can check Bodoland Lottery Result?

You can check your Bodoland Lottery Result in the official website http://bodolotteries.com/results.html

2. When is the Bodoland Lottery Results Announced?

Bodoland lottery results can be found on the official website for 3 pm time slot.

3. What is the First Price for Bodoland Lottery?

The Bodoland Lottery First Price is Rs- 100000