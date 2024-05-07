Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 7th May, 2024 - Bodoland Lottery Live Result Update

7th May Bodoland Lottery Result Live Update: Bodo Lottery is a separate lottery games apart from Assam state lotteries. After legalisation in regions & states of India, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat conducts the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of Assam. Bodoland Lottery is under the government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam). Check Bodoland lottery results at the official website - https://bodolotteries.com/ .
Bodoland Lottery Result Today – 7th May 2024 @ 3 PM
Here are the Bodoland lottery results that are out now. Get the latest Bodoland lottery results & winning numbers list.
Bodoland lottery is one of the most selling lottery ticket in Assam.
Prize Money of Bodoland Lottery Winer
1st Prize - Rs- 100000/-
2nd Prize - Rs 7,000/
3rd Prize - Rs- 3,500/-
4th Prize - Rs - 200/-
5th Prize - Rs- 100/-
6th Prize - Rs- 50/-
About Bodoland Territorial Lottery Game
Bodoland, officially the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), is an autonomous region in Assam, Northeast India. It is made up of four districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.
Here we publish the Bodoland Lottery Results every day, the Assam State Lottery is called Bodoland Lottery.
Some of the draw names are- Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu & Swarnalaxmi.
Bodoland Lottery Result Frequently Asked Questions
1. Where I can check Bodoland Lottery Result?
You can check your Bodoland Lottery Result in the official website http://bodolotteries.com/results.html
2. When is the Bodoland Lottery Results Announced?
Bodoland lottery results can be found on the official website for 3 pm time slot.
3. What is the First Price for Bodoland Lottery?
The Bodoland Lottery First Price is Rs- 100000