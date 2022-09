A Correspondent



DEMOW, Sept 2: A body was recovered from Train Line of Desang Rajabari near Demow on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Lalit Munda, a resident of Titabar Rangajan. According to sources, Lalit Munda came to his relative's house in Rajabari. The Demow Police and Railway Police reached the area and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

