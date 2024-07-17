Brahman Mahasabha, Asom, Dibrugarh Unit Confers "Shri Surjya" Title to State President Khagendra Nath Devasarma

DIBRUGARH : The Dibrugarh regional unit of the Brahman Mahasabha, Asom, a social organization of the Suryabipras of Assam, in its 8th biennial meet organized a day-long programme at the Amolapatty Natya Mandir auditorium on July 14, and unanimously passed a resolution conferring the “Shri Surjya” title to the state president of the Mahasabha, Khagendra Nath Devasarma, for his services to the society, intellectual leadership provided to the Suryabipra community and for his active organizational role spanning more than half a century.

The general meeting was presided over by the retired professor of Applied Geology Department, Dibrugarh University, Dr Jogendra Nath Sarma, and the retired vice-principal and head of the Department of Chemistry, J. B. College, Jorhat, Dr Putul Baruah, deliberated upon the duties, roles and responsibilities of the Suryabipras as a community towards acting as a cohesive force in a plural society in the backdrop of the changing times. Noted music director Prasanta Bordoloi, and renowned Assamese film actress of Dr Bezbaruah (1969) fame, Ranjana Sarma Bordoloi, were felicitated in the meet. A new committee of the Dibrugarh regional unit of the Mahasabha was also formed in the meet with Bolindra Nath Bordoloi as the president and Jugal Sarma as the secretary.

