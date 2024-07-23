BTC CEM's Care Fund Provides Rs 25,000 Aid to Family of Rajaram Narzary

KOKRAJHAR: A cheque of Rs 25,000 was given to the kin of family members of late Rajaram Narzary of Sesapani village under Magurmari VCDC in Kokrajhar district who along with his son, drowned in a pond and died. The financial aid was given from the “Care Fund” of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC.

Rajaram Narzary and his youngest son Khwrwmjit Narzary drowned in a nearby pond on May 31 and met their tragic death. Later, the villagers fished out their bodies from the pond. On Sunday evening, Hantigiri Narzary on behalf of the CEM of BTC-Pramod Boro handed over the cheque to the family members. Leaders of Magurmari primary UPPL were also present during the handing over of the cheque. The villagers extended their gratitude to CEM Pramod Boro for their financial support to the bereaved family members.

