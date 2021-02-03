BTC Deputy CEM inaugurated newly-constructed DIET building in Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Territorial Council Deputy Chief Executive Member (Deputy CEM) Gobinda Chandra Basumatary on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed DIET (District Institute for Education and Training) building here in Chirang district.

The new building was constructed under SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) of the Government of Assam at a cost of Rs. 79 lakh. Congratulating the public, especially students and teachers, Deputy CEM Basumatary said that with the inauguration of the new building of DIET, a long-felt need of the people of Chirang district had been fulfilled. He said that through this institute in the area, all teachers of lower and upper primary schools would now be able to take training in their district itself.

"Our area is still economically and socially backward. We do not have still sufficient number of schools, colleges, classrooms, teachers and basic facilities. However, our government has decided to accord required attention to such institutions so that we can create an enabling environment for the children," Basumatary further said. He said that the present BTC government would work for the improvement of the educational condition of the area by addressing the problems of the education department. Urging the teachers to pay attention towards the development of education in the area, he also called upon the teachers to keep away from politics as the involvement of teachers in politics could pollute the education system. He advised the teachers to be very active in their profession so as to give a better shape to the educational condition of the area. The new building has administrative block, training hall and classrooms. The meeting was also addressed by Abhiram Mahanayak, deputy speaker, BTCLA, and attended by Pradip Bayan, EM, BTC, Gautam Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner of Chirang, and other dignitaries of the education department.