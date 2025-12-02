Cachar court sentences fake lawyer to six months for using forged LLB certificate

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: After several recent arrests of fake doctors in the region, Cachar authorities have now uncovered a case involving a fake lawyer. Altaf Hussain Barbhuiyan of Sonai has been arrested for illegally practicing law using fabricated documents. A district court has sentenced him to six months in jail after finding that his educational certificates were forged.

Irregularities regarding Barbhuiyan’s qualifications first surfaced in 2008 when he was a member of the Silchar Bar Association. Investigations revealed that although he briefly attended Karimganj Law College, he discontinued his studies and never appeared for the LLB examinations. Despite this, the certificate he submitted to the Bar Association claimed he had passed the LLB with first division marks. He was immediately expelled from the Association.

However, Barbhuiyan continued to pose as an advocate and practiced in his locality, allegedly duping many poor and illiterate individuals by falsely claiming to be a lawyer of the Silchar court. Following multiple complaints, an FIR was lodged against him, leading to his arrest.

Welcoming the court’s verdict, Advocates’ Bar Association president Ashok Ray said that even stricter punishment could have been justified for such a serious offence.

