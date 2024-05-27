Character building is necessary for a nation: Motivational speaker Shiv Khera

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Motivational speaker Shiv Khera, best known for his book ‘You can win’, participated in a programme at the Moran Commerce College playground on Saturday.

The programme was organised by ‘Growth from Grassroot’, an NGO founded by Bimal Borah.

Students from all across the schools and colleges participated in the event.

Shiv Khera interacted with the students in his own style and told them to be positive. Khera said, “Character building is necessary for nation-building (Rastra Nirman). Without character, no one can build a good society. The teachers should stress character-building instead of other things. The students are the future of our country, and they should imbibe the teachings of great men and follow their path to build a good society.”

He said it is a teacher’s responsibility to provide the best education possible to their students.

Khera also mentioned Guru Nanak, Dayananda Sarswati, and Vivekananda, and asked teachers to learn from their teachings and incorporate them into their teaching process.

“Skill development is necessary, but what is even more important is the right education with discipline and superior character. It is better to be uneducated than ill-educated,” said motivational speaker and author Shiv Khera.

The motivational programme for the students was initiated by state cabinet minister and Tingkhong MLA Bimal Borah.

