Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Khatara Satra and Krishak Swahid memorial

MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Darrang district on Wednesday as part of a personal schedule. During the visit, he offered prayers at the historic Khatara Satra at Dipila and then paid floral tribute in memory of 140 Krishak Swahids at Krishak Swahid Memorial at Pothorughat in Sipajhar Assembly constituency. Fulfilling a promise made publicly during the Panchayat election campaign at the Khatara Satra premises, the Chief Minister visited the satra, offered prayers, and enjoyed the Satriya cultural performance presented by the artists of the satra management committee.

In a subsequent interaction with journalists, Dr Sarma responded to the satra management committee’s request by announcing the reconstruction of the satra’s old Namghar and Manikut. Additionally, to support the committee’s goal of generating income through agricultural work, he instructed the District Commissioner and the Sipajhar MLA to arrange for 1,000 bighas of government land in the char-chapori area. He also revealed plans to form a Satra Commission with judicial powers to ensure the future security of satras, which is expected to be approved in the upcoming October session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Addressing journalists’ questions about the shortage of doctors in the district’s public healthcare sector, the Chief Minister stated that 400 new doctors would be appointed across the state within the next couple of days. Acknowledging that salaries in non-medical college hospitals are inadequate, he outlined plans to establish medical colleges in every district to address such shortages. Regarding the upcoming BTR elections, he said that the BJP would contest 26-27 out of the total 40 seats based on its strength.

