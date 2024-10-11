Chirang Cooperative Conference Highlights Agricultural Diversification and Local Economic Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Co-Operation, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), hosted the “Chirang Cooperative Conference” at the Chirang DEF Parade Ground, DC Office, aimed at diversifying agricultural practices within cooperative societies.

During the event, the MP Rajya Sabha Rwngwra Narzary praised the Department of Co-Operation, under the leadership of BTC Chief Pramod Boro, for fostering a strong connection with local societies, emphasizing its role in uniting communities and promoting economic advancement. He urged cooperative societies to leverage the region’s untapped potential to drive progress.

Chirang DC Jatin Bora commended the initiatives taken by the Department of Co-Operation and recognized the significant efforts made to strengthen the agricultural framework in the region.

Padmashri Awardee Swarbeswar Basumatary shared his extensive experience in agriculture, outlining ongoing projects and future plans designed to enhance local economic development through systematic practices. His expertise in multi-cropping, inter-cropping, and tree plantation underscored the essential role of horticulture and sericulture in tackling climate change challenges.

Renowned experts, including Dr. Rajeev Bhandar Kayastha (Subject Matter Specialist, KVK Chirang, Animal Husbandry), Akbar Ali Ahmed (Horticulture Expert and Best Farmer Awardee), and Rulen Hazarika (Vice Chairman, Assam Pearl Development Cooperative Society), also participated in the event. They provided valuable insights and shared their experiences, further enriching the discussion on agricultural development. The conference featured a productive interactive session designed to benefit the agricultural community. It attracted enthusiastic participation from over 300 shareholders and community members. Additionally, an exhibition showcased products from women-run cooperative societies, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of local women.

The event concluded with an announcement from Jayanta Kherkatary, Council Head of Department, Co-Operation, about an upcoming residential training programme on goat farming and piggery at RSETI Chirang.

