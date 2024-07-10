Cooperation Department organizes an awareness on pullet production opportunities in BTR

KOKRAJHAR: The Department of Cooperation in BTR has organized an awareness and mobilization meeting at the Integrated Textile Park in Baksa on Tuesday. The meeting aimed to mobilize Board of Directors (BODs) to form a Cooperative Federation and explore pullet production opportunities. The BODs responded positively and are optimistic about the initiatives by the BTC Chief Pramod Boro to uplift the PACS of BTR. Representatives from 24 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) attended the awareness programme.

During the meeting, CHD of Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary took stock of the progress of implementation of central sponsored schemes/initiatives, including: Computerization of PACS, status of Common Service Centers (CSCs), fertilizer licenses, identification of land for construction of grain storage under the World’s Largest Grain Storage Program. Besides, the BODs were made aware of the initiatives to develop model Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and to promote pearl cultivation.

The awareness programme was attended by the DRCS of Baksa, and other related officials. Later on, the official team also visited the construction sites of the Rice Mill at Baksa Rwdwm Rice Cooperative Society and Godown of No. 2 Madhyam Baska BSS Ltd., as a part of the 100-day Action Plan under the Vibrant BTR Mission.

