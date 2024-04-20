Nalbari: Navarun Club of Helacha, Nalbari will confer Dhanya Naari, Dhanya Basundhara Award to versatile actor Prastuti Parashar for her spectacular achievement in the field of mobile theatre and film industry. The award will be presented to the actor on April 28 at the Rangali Bihu festival to be organized by Navarun Club, Helcha.

The award conferring ceremony will be presided over by Khagen Deka. The guest of honour will be Bhagban Barman, retired Principal of Helcha High School, Professor Dr. Baijayanti Bhattacharya, senior journalist M Mahibar Rahman, AAJU secretary Nakul Talukdar. The event will be attended by Nalbari Sahitya Samaj Secretary Manash Jyoti Sarma, journalist Manik Deka, former volleyball player and panchayat president Dinesh Thakuria and others.

Popular actor Nirmal Dutta will host the event. The event will be succeeded by Bihu competition. The first best team of the Bihu competition will receive the Tarani Deka Memorial Prize and cash prize of Rs 30,000; The second best team will receive the Ganeshwar Patwari Memorial Award and Rs. 20,000 cash and the third best team will receive the Madhunath Patowary Memorial Award and Rs. 10,000 cash prize.

