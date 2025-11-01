Dhiren Phukan’s travel story ‘From Himalayas to Aravalli’ unveiled

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The travelogue 'From Himalaya to Aravalli' by Dhiren Phukan, a promising writer of Nazira, was launched at a ceremony held at Simaluguri town on October 29. The book was unveiled by renowned poet, writer, critic, and Associate Professor of Nazira College, Rajiv Borah.

Former President of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha, Joga Gogoi, presided over and moderated the ceremony. Renowned poet Anima Goswami graced the event as the special guest.

