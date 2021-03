A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: An elephant died in Samukjan near Demow under Demow Forest Beat Office in Panidehing mouza on Monday. According to a forest official, the elephant had grown old and was suffering from some ailment. The post-mortem of the elephant was done.

Also read: BODO TERRITORIAL REGION: Safe haven to kill elephants

Also watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party