A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: As the much-awaited Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ readies for release on October 31, emotions across Assam are reaching a breaking point. Fans and nature lovers alike believe that even nature itself will cry on that day — a soulful echo of the loss that still resonates in every heart that loved Zubeen Garg.

According to many nature enthusiasts and admirers of Zubeen, the skies might mirror the tears of thousands who still feel his absence.

“Zubeen was one with nature — he sang for the trees, the rivers, and the rain. When ‘Roi Roi Binale’ releases, it will be as if nature itself joins us in mourning,” expressed a nature lover in Bajali.

