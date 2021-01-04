Ganit Utkarsha Sadhan examination held in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: Under the aegis of Assam Academy of Mathematics Golaghat Branch a district level examination on Mathematics was held on Sunday. This examination named 'Ganit Utkarsha Sadhan 'examination was held at Khumtai HS School, Dergaon HS School, Kakodunga HS School, Dhekial HS School, Bokakhat HS School, Athkheliya HS, Jamuguri HS School, Kamarbandha HS School, Sarupathar HS School, Bholaguri Kamala Miri HS School, Balijan High School, Chungajan High School, Numaligarh High School, Marangi Dinanath High School, Town Hindi High School, Phanidhar Bordoloi High School and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Golaghat. In the examination, a total of 1,750 students from 6th standard to 11th standard appeared.

With a view to prepare students for Mathematics Olympiad and other competitive examinations and to remove fear of Mathematics from the minds of the students, Assam Academy of Mathematics Golaghat Branch conducted this examination. Such initiative taken by the organization is highly appreciated by all. The position holders in this examination will be awarded with cash prize and certificates in a ceremony which will be held at Numaligarh High School on February where a 'Ganit Mela' or Mathematics Fair will be organized. This was stated by the Secretary of Assam Academy of Mathematics Golaghat Branch Sailendra Kumar Dutta Baruah.

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday

Also Read: Minister Bhabesh Kalita appeals to Goalpara students to form a civilized society



