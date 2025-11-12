Goalpara workshop addresses land rights and erosion problem in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A workshop on 'Contemporary land and erosion problem in Assam' was organized recently at the Goalpara Music and Art Centre, Beltola. The programme was organized jointly by the Notun Prithibi Parishad and the local committee of the Notun Xahitya Parishad which was aptly administered by retired Professor of Goalpara College, Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee. In front of forty selected dignitaries from all walks of lives of Goalpara, Dr Bhupen Sharma, former Director of Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development, delivered his lecture and expressed grave concern over the conflict between the landowners and government. Dr Sharma alleged that the government, through the pretext of evictions, was acquiring lands from the poor farmers and were involved in a conspiracy of handing over the lands to the rich corporates. Besides, Professor Parveen Sultana and Dr Aastarul Islam of Gauripur Pramathesh Barua College, Professor Abdul Hoque Ahmed from Bikali College, Dhupdhara, and former Principal of BN College, Dhubri, Dr Ahijuddin Sheikh, spoke in detail regarding the land rights in Assam and recent eviction drives by the government in Goalpara and Dhubri districts. Among others, Professor Dewan Joynal Abedin, retired Professor of Goalpara College, and Nani Das, a frontline social worker, also emphasised upon bringing a permanent solution to the land right issue.

