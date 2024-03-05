Guwahati Air Quality Drops Considerably, Crosses AQI-IN 600 Mark

GUWAHATI: The air quality in the city of Guwahati dropped considerably on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index - IN crossing the Hazardous mark and even the 600-point mark. The considerable dip came after winds blew large amounts of sand and particulate matter from the banks of the river to the city on its side.

Although the early morning hours saw relatively calm weather, the same turned windy after around 9 AM. As a result, large amounts of dust were blown onto the Mahatma Gandhi Road as well as the nearby areas. Visibility also dipped temporarily because of the dust. The local people as well as those travelling through the area faced problems in breathing because of the considerable dip in the air quality.

Popular real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring platform www.aqi.in put the AQI-IN of Guwahati at a staggering 668 at 2:48 PM on Tuesday and mentioned it to be hazardous. They also showed a very high amount of heavy particulate matter PM10 at 644. The CO level was also mentioned to be 218. Another popular air quality monitoring platform aqicn.org put the AQI of the city at 694 around the same time.