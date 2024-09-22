Guwahati Police Arrests Parents and CA of Deepankar Barman

Guwahati: Guwahati Police has arrested both the parents along with the Chartered Accountant (CA) of Deepankar Barman in connection with the criminal case against DB Stock Consultancy.

With reference to the Paltan Bazar Police Station Case No. 288/2024 u/s 316(5)/318(4)/3(5) BNS r/w Sec 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act 2019, Guwahati Police has arrested Chabin Barman aged 67 years (father of Deepankar Barman), Deepali Talukdar aged 63 years (mother of Deepankar Barman) and Mukesh Agarwal aged 40 years (CA and Financial Planner for DB Stock Consultancy) on Friday.

The prime accused of the case, Deepankar Barman however remains absconding. The parents of the main absconding accused Deepankar Barman were arrested following the analysis of the materials collected during the searches conducted on his residence. During the search, several incriminating documents were recovered by the police.

The investigation revealed that Chabin Barman and Deepali Talukdar had used funds collected through unregulated deposits to invest in a number of immovable properties and various financial assets including some of them in their own names. Based on this evidence, both were taken into custody.

In addition, it was discovered that Mukesh Agarwal was actively involved with Deepankar Barman and played a significant role in the financial operations of Deepankar Barman’s DB Stock Consultancy. As the primary financial planner, Mukesh Agarwal managed bookkeeping, audits and other financial aspects of the DB Stock Consultancy.

Guwahati Police is currently working on tracing the flow of funds obtained through these unregulated deposits. Notices have also been issued to the family members of Deepankar Barman, requiring them to appear before the police on Monday for further questioning.

To unearth the full extent of the scam and the nexus involved, assistance is being taken from

specialised Central agencies to ensure a thorough investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working diligently to uncover the full extent of this case mentioned in a statement issued by Guwahati Police.