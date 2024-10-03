Guwahati Police Commissionerate Issues Advisory for Durga Puja

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has issued an advisory for the upcoming Durga Puja Celebration. The announcement was made by the Guwahati CP Diganta Barah on Thursday.

The notification mentioned that necessary permission for the construction of Puja Pandals in public places should be obtained from the Police Authority. The respective jurisdictional Police Station will issue the necessary permission. They must cooperate with local administration and police to ensure all safety and security measures. A medical team, including doctors, ready to handle any emergency must be available at each puja celebration.

The committee must provide a detailed list of all office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station in advance. Appoint sufficient volunteers (both male & female) and brief them well in advance about their responsibilities in collaboration with local police. Provide easily distinguishable identity cards to all volunteers. They must set up separate entry/exit barricades for males and females to regulate crowds effectively. Ensure proper installation of CCTV cameras in and around the pandal for surveillance, in consultation with the police.

They will also set up a 24x7 help desk at the pandal to assist visitors.

Sufficient lighting arrangements must be made at the pandal and surrounding areas with a generator as backup in case of power failure. They will have to ensure backup power with generators to maintain continuous electricity during the celebrations keep a designated area fixed for emergency access and evacuation and also keep the pandal and surrounding areas clean throughout and after the celebration, and ensure proper disposal of waste materials.

They must also ensure that fitness certificates for the pandal, including electrical fittings, and sound systems are obtained in advance to prevent accidents and follow the rules for loudspeaker use and noise pollution. Ensure volume is within permissible limits and restricted to designated hours (loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 55 dB (A) from 6 AM to 10 PM and 45 dB (A) from 10 AM to 6 PM).

Use biodegradable materials for pandals and idols to protect the environment has been encouraged. Ensure fire safety equipment like extinguishers and sand-buckets etc. are readily available in the pandal. Committees will adhere strictly to the designated route and time allocated for idol immersion by the district administration and make adequate arrangements for drinking water for visitors and devotees.

The notification also called on the citizens to follow traffic rules, avoid blocking roads unnecessarily and coordinate with local authorities for procession routes. Puja committees must notify the police in advance if any VIP or high-risk dignitary is expected at the puja and follow all security instructions.

They must encourage a peaceful and inclusive environment throughout the Durga Puja, avoiding any conflicts or disturbances and use in the public announcement system at regular intervals to warn people about pickpockets, chain snatchers, and suspected objects. Ensure the public stays vigilant and knows the "emergency contact numbers" and locations of nearby police booths. The entire celebration area must be a "no-tobacco and no-alcohol zone" with clear signboards. Make frequent announcements about these policies and ensure security personnel enforce them to maintain a safe and respectful environment. They will ensure guarding of Puja Pandal even when empty on security ground, especially at night. Provide accommodation/other logistic facilities to police personnel deputed for guarding the pandals.

Violation of any rules/regulations by any person shall reflect directly on the concerned puja committees. The senior members of the Puja Committees should control devotees particularly youngsters from doing any improper activity. Members who cannot be controlled should be kept away from the procession and instruct all workers, volunteers and well-wishers regarding these guidelines.

The advisory also asks committees to refrain from forcefully collecting donations or contributions, as it is illegal. And ensure that the pandal and surrounding areas do not get overcrowded, which could lead to safety issues. No Puja Pandal will be set up on any public thoroughfare. Avoid bursting firecrackers during the immersion procession to prevent accidents. Do not allow parking within 100 meters from pandals. Avoid using plastic or other non-biodegradable materials for pandal decorations and idols. Don't deface any public wall/property/natural objects with posters/banners.

Avoid exceeding noise limits with loudspeakers and other sound systems, especially beyond permitted hours. Do not use loudspeakers beyond 10 PM to respect the right of privacy of citizens in general and students in particular. Follow eco-friendly immersion practices, ensuring that hazardous materials are not dumped into water bodies. Do not organize processions or gatherings without securing proper permissions. Avoid any actions that may disturb public harmony or hurt the sentiments of different communities. Avoid the use of inflammable articles/materials such as cylinder/petro/diesel/kerosene and others within the puja pandal. Only devotional songs should be played during the immersion of idols. Puja Pandals are to be erected and arrangements for crowd control are to be made in such a way that it does not cause hindrance to the movement of normal vehicular traffic. The notification has issued a list of emergency contacts for the festival days.