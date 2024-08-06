Guwahati Traffic Police Diverts Traffic to Avoid Waterlogged Rukminigaon

Guwahati: Guwahati faced one of its worst flooding conditions on Monday evening. After about an hour of heavy rain, the entire city came to a standstill because of massive flooding in different parts of the city. Massive traffic pileups were recorded in different parts of the city and people had to wait up to 6 hours to reach their destinations.

Rukminigaon is one of the worst-affected localities of the city in the urban flooding that took place on Monday. Not only 2-wheelers and small 4-wheelers but also city buses failed to cross the waist-deep water levels at the Rukminigaon intersection. Guwahati Traffic Police diverted traffic from Monday morning to avoid vehicles getting stuck in the water. Vehicles from Ganeshguri towards Khanapara were diverted at Supermarket to go towards Last Gate, Wireless, Beltola, Jayanagar (no entry towards Six Mile), Staff Administrative College and then take the GS Road. Similarly, vehicles from the Khanapara side towards Ganeshguri were diverted towards the VIP road under the Six Mile Flyover (no entry on the flyover) or towards Jayanagar. Water logging at Wireless triggered congestion at this diverted diverted route as well.

On Tuesday, a day after the largest city of Northeast India was brought to a complete halt by a heavy shower, the chaos is far from over in the city. Multiple localities still remain submerged because of the failed drainage system. The district administration had declared a holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday, but employees of private organisations were forced to fight it out again on Tuesday morning. Although the city did not receive any noteworthy precipitation since the afternoon rains on Monday, the urban flood water management proved to be quite inapt to handle the situation. Almost 24 hours after the rains, Guwahati still struggles to stagger back to normalcy, and it remains to see if this situation improves anytime soon.