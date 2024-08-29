Indian Army celebrates Women Equality Day in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

Upper Subansiri: The Indian Army celebrated Women’s Equality Day with significant events in Mariani, Assam, and Taksing Village, Arunachal Pradesh.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated annually on August 26. This day is celebrated every year to commemorate the passage of women’s suffrage in the US and remind people of the hurdles overcome by the heroic females who faced violence and discrimination to propel the women’s movement forward.

“In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and respect towards the women of the nation, the Indian Army marked Women Equality Day with significant events in Mariani, Assam, and Taksing Village, Arunachal Pradesh,” as per a press release from PRO Defence Guwahati.

At Mahadeb Agarwalla HS School, the Indian Army conducted an inspiring session featuring a lecture and the screening of a motivational film. The event, which was attended by 60 girl students, served as a tribute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and dedication of women, both in society and within the armed forces. The students were provided with valuable insights on how to join the armed forces and were guided on the necessary preparations required to serve the nation in uniform, as per PRO Defence Guwahati.

“The celebration extended to Taksing Village in Arunachal Pradesh, where the Indian Army focused on raising awareness about gender equality and women empowerment, while also saluting the sacrifices made by women across the country. The event aimed to enlighten and inspire the local community, reaffirming the importance of gender equality in building a stronger nation,” as per the PRO Defence Guwahati release.

The Indian Army remains committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the nation’s progress, PRO Defence Guwahati stated.

Also Read: Arunachal Tragedy: Three Soldiers Perish as Truck Plummets into Gorge

Also Watch: