Innovative SVEEP measures to attract voters by Goalpara district administration

GOALPARA: To attract voters, a simple yet exciting event was launched on Wednesday by the Goalpara district administration titled 'One Week of SVEEP'. This is an initiative by the Goalpara district administration wherein everyday new SVEEP events will be taken up.

On Wednesday, as per this novel initiative, the people of the town were greeted by the sight of tricolour balloons around the town giving a festive look. All this created a buzz in the town and people came up with various connotations of the number. The event generated a great deal of interest on social media and netizens scurried to respond to the administration's query – 'Have you noticed yet? What is this? We are waiting for your answer'.

Meanwhile, in the evening, District Election Officer Varnali Deka gave the answer. The special event beautified and brightened up the whole town, reminding people in a positive way to come out on April 6 and cast their precious votes.

