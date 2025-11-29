Jamugurihat: Tutors’ Association launches agitation over long-pending demands

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The tutors' association of the provincialized schools of Assam has declared a series of demonstrations in support of their long-pending demands, informed the office bearers of the All Assam Provincialized Teachers (Tutor) Association in a press meet held at the Inspection bungalow of Jamugurihat on Thursday evening. As per their agenda, a total of sixteen thousand tutors will gherao the house of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on November 29. According to the office bearers of the association, the education department has enhanced their salaries by Rs 720 during the interval of five years. The increased amount is 6% of their monthly income, they added. It is pertinent to mention here that the tutors engaged in the provincialized schools draw only Rs 12,000 per month.

