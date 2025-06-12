Journalist fellowship in memory of Bimal Agarwala in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In memory of veteran journalist, teacher, one of the foremost soldiers of the Assam Movement, and renowned businessman Bimal Agarwala of Badulipar in Golaghat district, the Assam State Journalists’ Association and the Golaghat District Committee has decided to introduce a ‘Journalist Fellowship’ named after him.

On Tuesday, under the leadership of District Committee President Parag Baruah and Secretary Bhaban Kamar, a condolence meeting was organized at Agarwala’s residence, where members of the district committee paid floral tributes to his portrait and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family.

