Lecture on India's idea of education delivered at Rangapara College

RANGAPARA: An oration on the topic 'A glimpse of India's Idea of Education: From Vivekananda, Aurobindo to UNESCO' was organized on Monday at Rangapara College.

Diganta Biswa Sarma, the winner of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 for his translation work joined the lecture as the chief guest-cum-resource person. In his speech, Diganta Biswa Sarma mentioned that lack of employment is a major concern among the youth of the State. He also stated that present day society is being engulfed by materialistic thought and people are bound to bow down to the capitalists.

Conducted by the GB president, Dr Saru Saharia Nath, the event began with the welcome speech by Principal of the college, Dr Ranjan Kalita. In the programme, two faculties Rishiraj Chetry and Prabin Engleng, along with office employee Lakhidhar Das, were specially felicitated for being present for the maximum days even during the COVID-induced lockdown situation.

