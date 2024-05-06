Lok Sabha Poll: 7 Boro bodies openly support Guwahati BJP candidate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Seven national organizations of the Boro community have openly supported the BJP at a joint press conference at the regional office of the Boro National Council at Boko on Sunday.

The Boro leadership has appealed to Boro voters to cast their votes for the BJP candidate of the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, in the third phase of the election on May 7.

The press conference was attended by the leadership of South Kamrup District Boro Jatiya Parishad, South Kamrup District Boro Sahitya Sabha, South Kamrup District Batho Mahasabha, South Kamrup District Boro Chhatra Sanstha, South Kamrup District Boro Harimu Afad, South Kamrup District Boro Mahila Kalyan Parishad, and the Boko Regional Boro Jatiya Parishad.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member, Nagarmal Swargiary, addressed the press conference. Swagiary said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has fulfilled all the demands of the Boro organizations in the South Kamrup area as he attended the Boro Sahitya Sabha conference held in Boko in January this year.

On the other hand, BTR chief Promod Boro, Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary, CEM of RHAC Tankeswar Rabha, and ABSU have appealed to the Bodo people living under the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency to cast their votes for BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi. “So we Bodo organisations of the South Kamrup area have taken decisions to take a deep response to their appeal, and expressing confidence in the Assam CM, we decided to support the BJP in the third phase of the LS Election,” added Nagarmal Swargiyary.

Swargiary also said that around 1.5 lakh Boro voters are in the Guwahati LS Constituency. “Therefore, our Bodo organizations think that it can play a decisive role in the coming Lok Sabha poll. So, the above-mentioned South Kamrup Bodo organizations appealed to the Bodo people of the South Kamrup area to cast their votes for Bijuli Kalita Medhi in the symbol of the Lotus,” he said.

Swargiary also recalled the past of the Boro people of Assam; he said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee brought back the Boro movement started in 1987 towards peace, and the Boro community got the BTC under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in the year 2003. After the BTC, the Boro tribal community fulfilled the economic, educational, and linguistic aspirations and the preservation of land rights and the socio-cultural and ethnic identity of the Bodos.

“Even after, some unresolved issues remained, and when once again the BJP formed the government, PM Modi signed the Bodo accord in the year 2020, and everything is fine from that time,” added Nagalmal Swargiary. “Therefore, in response to the rewards shown to us, we have decided to acknowledge our commitment and support the BJP.”

