Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidalay Professor Balinarayan Phukan receives Assam Yoga-Ratna Award

LAKHIMPUR: Assam Yoga-Ratna Award, 2024, the first of its kind, was conferred on Professor Balinarayan Phukan, the retired founder Professor and Head of the Department of Yogic Science & Naturopathy, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidalay (MSSV) by the Vice-Chancellor of the same university. The honour was awarded to him in the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national conference on ‘Relevance of Yoga Education in the Present Scenario’, organized by the MSSV from March 27. Professor Phukan received the award as appreciation for his lifelong contributions to popularize the practice of yoga in its scientific way for holistic development.

The other recipient of the award is Yogacharya Subhasis Kar, the founder Director of Indian Yoga Culture & Yoga Therapy Centre, Maligaon Guwahati. Balinarayan Phukan was born at Choukham Goan under Bordoloni Mouza of North Lakhimpur on March 16, 1940. He was the retired Principal of the Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. In 2015, Phukan, as Honorary Founder Professor and Head of the Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy, joined Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Vishwavidhyalaya, where he started the department with Post-Graduate Diploma Course. He raised the department to a full-fledged one within a span of 5 years with MA/MSc, MPhil and PhD Courses. He retired from the university at the age of 81 in 2021.

Currently, Phukan is associated with the Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, helping the university in shorting the Department of Yogic Science. He is the writer of a book on Yogic Science, named “Yog Vijnan Parichay’, which is now the basic text book for Yoga Courses in different colleges and universities of Assam. His well-wishers congratulated for the remarkable achievement.

