‘Manikimodhuri’ launch set to enchant Digboi with poetic splendour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Anita Das Memorial Educational Foundation at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district is all set to host a landmark literary gathering on October 26 at the Lion’s Club, Digboi.

The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Assamese literature, bringing together renowned poets, writers, and literary enthusiasts to witness the launch of the much-anticipated poetry collection ‘Manikimodhuri.’

The first edition of ‘Manikimodhuri’ will be formally launched at the event. The book, authored by Gopal Chandra Das, a 1975 Arts graduate, retired Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Department, and a well-known social worker, features nearly sixty poems composed over several years of his literary journey. Das is widely respected for his immense philanthropic contributions, particularly his dedicated efforts to support students and the financially disadvantaged, ailing individuals in the community.

The title ‘Manikimodhuri’ is inspired from ‘Maniki Modhuri Joha,’ a rare and fragrant variety of Joha rice from Assam, celebrated for its delicate sweetness and lingering aroma.

Eminent poet and writer Dr Minadevi Barua of Doomdooma and renowned novelist and short-story writer Dr Sunil Bargohain of Tinsukia district will grace the occasion as the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

Also Read: Thousands Join in poetic tribute to Bhupen Hazarika at Tezpur