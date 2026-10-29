Multi-Agency Raid in Assam Rescues 26 Dogs from Illegal Cross-Border Meat Trade

Karbi Anglong: The Assam Police, collaborating with four major animal welfare organizations, intercepted a truck in the Karbi Anglong district, rescuing 26 dogs bound for the illegal dog meat trade. The animals—stolen street strays and pets—were discovered crammed inside jute sacks with their mouths tied to suppress barking.

This historic joint intervention marks the first time groups like JBF (Just Be Friendly), Humane World for Animals India (HWAI), UCI Foundation, and Anaajoree have run a unified operation with state police.

The dogs are now receiving intensive veterinary care at JBF’s Guwahati centre. “We are seeing the cruelty increasing, which is why it is heartening to see the Assam Police stepping up,” stated Dr. Shashanka Dutta, founder of JBF, noting the coalition has rescued 69 dogs this year.

HWAI senior director Keren Nazareth added, "What makes this rescue significant is that multiple organisations came together. We hope this collaboration encourages further interventions to protect dogs from exploitation."

Alongside law enforcement crackdowns, HWAI reported that over 50 regional vendors voluntarily exited the trade this year through active livelihood transition programs.