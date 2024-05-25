MV Kohuwa Bon Unveils The Second Edition Of Its Coffee Table Book

GUWAHATI: MV Kohuwa Bon, a distinguished vessel under Sofia Navigation Cruises Private Limited, celebrates a significant milestone with the release of its second edition coffee table book.

Launched on April 29, 2023, the vessel has graciously hosted over 2000 guests over the past year, each contributing to its illustrious story. There are many who have contributed to the birth of MV Kohuwa Bon.

Countless individuals have played pivotal roles in the genesis of MV Kohuwa Bon, with special recognition extended to Mrs. Mehtaj Zaman and Mr. Shyamantak Bhuyan, whose creative genius breathed life into the company's logos.