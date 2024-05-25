MV Kohuwa Bon Unveils The Second Edition Of Its Coffee Table Book

GUWAHATI: MV Kohuwa Bon, a distinguished vessel under Sofia Navigation Cruises Private Limited, celebrates a significant milestone with the release of its second edition coffee table book.
Launched on April 29, 2023, the vessel has graciously hosted over 2000 guests over the past year, each contributing to its illustrious story. There are many who have contributed to the birth of MV Kohuwa Bon.
Countless individuals have played pivotal roles in the genesis of MV Kohuwa Bon, with special recognition extended to Mrs. Mehtaj Zaman and Mr. Shyamantak Bhuyan, whose creative genius breathed life into the company's logos.
On May 22, 2024, the highly anticipated second edition of the vessel's coffee table book, meticulously crafted by the talented Ms. Drishti Das, was unveiled.
Beyond a mere compilation of visuals and text, this publication serves as a testament to the company's rich history, unwavering passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
Within the pages of this captivating book lies the heart and soul of the company—a narrative of dreams, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped its identity.
However, this unveiling is more than a reflection on the past; it signifies a reaffirmation of commitment to excellence.
Sofia Navigation Cruises Private Limited pledges to continuously push the boundaries of hospitality, to innovate, and to evolve. Complacency is not an option; their aim is not just to meet but to surpass the expectations of their guests, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cruising.
As MV Kohuwa Bon enters the next phase of its journey, it does so with renewed determination and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences of elegance and service excellence.
