Nazira contractor accused of embezzling funds, leaving embankment project incomplete

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A major scandal has erupted in Nazira, where a contractor has allegedly embezzled funds meant for the construction of an embankment road and erosion control measures along the Dikhow river. The contractor was awarded the contract in May 2022, but despite receiving 90% of the allocated funds (Rs 3,83,34,046), the work remains incomplete.

The project, which was supposed to be completed within two years, has been plagued by delays and mismanagement. The contract was extended for three months in July 2024, but the work is still unfinished. The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Assam (TAIPA) has expressed outrage over the situation, alleging that the contractor and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) are involved in a conspiracy to embezzle funds.

