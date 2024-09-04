NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum requests for transparent and fair TET recruitment process

Haflong: The NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum, expressing their concerns regarding the ongoing TET recruitment process as announced undo No. E-48/AT/Pt. VII/2024/2708-16, dated August 27, for various teaching positions in the district submitted a memorandum to the Inspector of Schools, Haflong on Tuesday.

The memo signed my David Keivom, president, and Paoneilun Changsan, general secretary maintained that it had come to their attention that rumours were circulating about certain candidates being pre-selected for appointment due to political influence or financial transactions, even before the examination or selection process has been completed.

These rumours are causing significant distress and confusion among the candidates, leading to a loss of faith in the fairness of the recruitment process.

They respectfully urged him to ensure that the recruitment process was conducted with the highest level of transparency and integrity.

They believed it was essential to directly address these rumours by implementing a strict, merit-based selection procedure that prioritizes qualifications and suitability for the roles, free from any external pressures or biases. The appointment of teachers should be based solely on their academic credentials, teaching aptitude, and performance in the selection process, without any interference from political or financial influences. Ensuring this level of fairness is crucial, as the quality of education in our district directly depends on the competency of the educators, they added.

