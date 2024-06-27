New Indian Laws Replacing Colonial Codes to Take Effect from July 1, 2024, Announced at Awareness Meeting in Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively, received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent on December 25, 2023 and will come into force from July 1.” Explaining this in an awareness meeting organised by Jagiroad Police in conjunction with the Jagiroad Nagarik Committee on Wednesday at Kalamandir premises, with an objectives to aware the people about the new law, the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon Hemanta Kumar Das said that Indian people are accustomed to run the society with the help of Indian laws. The British Colonial Government during the pre independence promulgated laws in favour of the rulers and not in the interest of the public and now following the drastic change in the society, the Government of India has enacted the new law to maintain peace and tranquillity in the society, the SP said. The SP called upon one and all particularly the upcoming youths to adhere to the new laws for a healthy social environment.

The meeting chaired by Nagarik Committee president Prabin Deka was also addressed by working president Jitendra Kumar Deka and was attended by Jagiroad Development Authority Chairman, Dibyajit Neog, Jagiroad Higher Secondary School managing committee president Manoranjan Tamuly, Jonbeel Development Committee secretary Jursingh Bordoloi, Nagarik Committee secretary Manindra Deka, VDP president Ashok Deka, CO, VDO Puspendra Mahanta among others.

The meeting felicitated Asom Saurav, Nritya Guru Nadiram Deuri and two students Sristy Kandarpa and Riya Deka who secured 94 and 93 percent respectively in the recently announced class 12 board examination. Earlier the objectives of the meeting was explained by OC, Jagiroad PS Bhadreswar Pegu.

